Ghana: Suspected Armed Robber Lynched in Kasoa

A man believed to be in his late 30s was allegedly lynched by some angry youth in Kasoa Old Timers in the Awutu Senya East municipality of the Central Region.

Assembly member for Old Timers Electoral area Darko Kwarteng who confirmed this unfortunate incident to Adom News' Kofi Adjei said the suspect was lynched by angry residents after he was reported to have attempted to rob a nearby house.

He said the man was stripped naked before he was beaten to death Thursday around 2: pm.

The incident according to Kofi Adjei attracted a sizeable number of onlookers causing heavy vehicular traffic.

According to the assemblyman, the young man is believed to be among a gang of armed robbers terrorizing residents of Kasoa and its environs usually in wee hours of the night.

Their modus operandi according to him is stealing car batteries and attacking commuters on the lonely section of major routes in the area which he said forced residents to take the law into their own hands.

"These criminals have been terrorising residents in the area for the past years and anytime is reported to the police, they pay no attention to us and I believe that is why the angry youth took the laws into their own hands," he said.

