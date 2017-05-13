Ghana: Emmanuel Boateng Grabs Assist for 10-Man Moreirense Against Belenenses

Emmanuel Okyere Boateng grabbed an assist as Moreirense held Belenenses to a 1-1 draw at the Estadio do Restelo in Lisbon on Friday night.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian striker laid a pass with his chest for Nildo Petrolina to shoot from outside the box to give 10-man Moirerense the draw after captain Diego Galo was sent off in the 59th minute for a tackle on Maurides.

Joao Diogo put the hosts in the lead early in the seventh minute with a sumptuous strike from more than 30 yards that left goalkeeper George Makaridze stranded as it dropped into the back of the net.

Boateng did not have any key attempt at goal this time after scoring a brace in the 2-2 draw with Arouca two weekends ago.

But he turned provider in the second half when, with back to goal, he took a long ball with his chest and directed it to Petrolina who sent a low shot into the bottom of the net to make the scores even.

It was the second assist of the season for Boateng who has scored six times in the league and added another three in the Taca de Liga which Moreirense won in January.

Moreirense are ranked 16th on the 18-team Portuguese Super Liga table.