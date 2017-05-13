Ghana: Akurugu Eyes Liberty Scalp in Accra Derby

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Samuel Akurugu says he hopes to achieve a clean sheet against city rivals Liberty Professionals in Ghana Premier League matchday 15 on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has picked only two clean sheets in his last eight games but he believes his side will win the Accra derby and take his tally to three as the first round of the season comes to an end.

"I am never happy when we win with me conceding a goal," Akurugu told his club's website.

"I am a very critical person and I know I am judged based on the number of clean-sheets I keep in a game, so I am working really hard with the defenders to be able to play games without conceding a goal.

"My target is quite simple, before every game I try to go on and not concede a goal but things do happen in football that sometimes you cannot do much about. However, we are working hard to be able to keep things tight at the back against Liberty Professionals to the end of the game on Sunday.

"We are not expecting an easy game against Liberty because they know we have been doing well lately and they will be coming at us from the blast of the whistle. We will also communicate at the back and defend as a team to be able to leave Dansoman with the three points and if possible without even conceding a goal."

He added: "I am grateful to the fans for their support this season. I know a lot of the fans have kept their trust in me and so I will urge them to keep praying for the team always. With the full support from our fans on Sunday, I am confident we will not leave Dansoman empty-handed."

Related: Nyantakyi Lawsuit Against Songo, Abatey and Multimedia Starts Today

Hearts sit third on the log with 23 points, six points behind leaders Wafa.