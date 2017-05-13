Ghana: Stop Pressuring Akufo Addo for Post - Owusu Bempah Tells Patriotic Party

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah has forewarned faceless New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists who are mounting pressure on President Nana Akufo-Addo to shun or face the wrath of God.

"A lot of NPP members are putting pressure on Nana Addo. The curses they are lamenting are too much. If it were NDC I would have said same. I want NPP to understand that it is not curses that brought them in power. They are tormenting Nana Addo. Some people have surrounded Nana Addo. They are trying to bring him down... "

Rev. Owusu Bempah, said he presented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with a horn which he refers to as the "Horn of Strength".

"This is the Bible, and this Nana is a horn, when you read the Bible, it is referred to as the "horn of unicorn", it represents the strength and power of God which God has instructed that I give to you", he said as he presented the gift to the President.

With regards to the gesture, the pastor who successfully predicted President Akufo-Addo's victory at last year's December 7th general elections said he was instructed by God to present the items to President Nana Akufo-Addo as he faces the tasks ahead.

But according to the man of God, in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, some respective big wigs in the NPP party are trying to sideline the first man in the country by mounting 'unnecessary pressure to torment him'.

He added that, those lobbying and vying for posts and appointments should desist from invoking curses for President Akufo-Addo cannot singlehandedly appoint every member who aided the victory in the 2016 December elections an appointment.

"Nana Addo can't give everyone post. If giving these appointments is based on commitment and sacrifices to party growth, then I think every NPP member deserves post. If you love Ghana and helped your party, and even supported with all your heart, God will bless you... " he stressed.

"Yes! Some were tired and deserve glory but not everyone can be given post... " he maintained.