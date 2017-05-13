13 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Dancehall Music Can Never Die in Nigeria - Marvellous Benjy

Renowned for his popular hit track titled 'Suo', which rocked the airwaves, streets and ghettoes in the late 90s, veteran dancehall artiste, Marvellous Benjy, claims to be unruffled by the new generation of dancehall artistes who have been gradually changing the face of dancehall music in Nigeria.

According to him, the influx of new dancehall artistes has helped to bring out the best of the music genre. In a recent exclusive chat with Showtime, Marvellous, who is notably one of the pioneers of the dancehall musical genre in Nigeria, believes that competition among dancehall artistes will make the craft better.

"It's a welcome idea to see the new generation of artistes changing the face of dancehall music from what it used to be to what it is now. It's good for us, it's a welcome idea, and I like the whole idea of the competition.

The truth of the matter is that the coming of this new trend of dancehall music and artistes has brought about the best of dancehall music, because competition will only bring about the best.

To be sincere, either it gingers me or not to do more as one of the pioneers of dancehall music in Nigeria, it brings out the best of the craft", he said.

