Nigeria: Jonathan, Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara, Govs, Top Nigerians Gather in Minna As IBB's Daughter Weds

MINNA, the capital of Niger State was a melting pot yesterday as eminent Nigerians across the country gathered at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of former military President, Gen Ibrahim Babangida, retd.

It was a convergence of statesmen, serving political office holders, captains of industry and traditional rulers among others.

The wedding of Halima Babangida and Lawal Abdullahi provided an avenue for people of different political and ideological inclination to converge for one singular purpose. As early as 7 am security had been tightened in the city especially on roads leading to the Uphill Mansion of the former President.

Every available space within and outside the residence of the former President was occupied before 1 pm ahead of the wedding prayer scheduled for 2 pm.

At exactly 2:30 pm some dignitaries led by General Mohammed Wushishi, retd, governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo and others left Gen Babangida's living room for the mosque to carry out prayers for the couple.

General Wushishi gave Halima Babangida to the family of the groom and she was received on behalf of the groom's family by Dankwambo after the payment dowry.

Prayers were led by Sheikh Habib Wushishi, the Chief Imam of Wushishi.

Former Head of States, General Abubakar and his wife, Justice Fati Abubakar and Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State were on hand to play host to dignitaries.

The reception took place at Gen Babangida's Uphill Mansion and El-Amin International School located a few metres away from Babangida's residence.

Those at the event include former President Goodluck Jonathan; Senate President, Sen Bukola Saraki; Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara; former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar; former Vice President Namadi Sambo; former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Mrs. Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi; Hajia Turai Yar'Adua; Justice Fati Abubakar; and Dame Patience Jonathan.

Other are Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; Niger State governor, Abubakar Bello; Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Also in attendance were former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido; ex-Delta State governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan; former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafawara; former governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isah Yuguda; former Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Mahmud Shinkafi; former governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema; former Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Dakingari; ex-governor of Edo State, Professor Oserhiemen Osunbor; ex-Akwa Ibom State governor, Sen Godswill Akpabio; former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

Other personalities include Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Gen.Garba Duba ,retd; Senator Mohammed Magoro; AVM Hamza Abdullahi; Olu of Kuta, Oba Hamid Adekunle; former PDP Spokesman, Professor Rufai Alkali; Gen. Aliyu Gusau; Senator Ben Obi; Chairman of UBA, Mr. Tony Elumelu; Alhaji Ahmed; Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka; Dr. Okwesileze Nwodo; former FCT Minister, Alhaji Aliyu Modibo;Alhaji Yayale Ahmed and Senator Sanusi Dagash.

Others include Senator Ayim Pius Ayim; Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi; Senator Ahmed Makarfi; Managing Director of Dornic Aviation, Mark Snoxell; AVM Hamza Abdullahi; Wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi; Alhaji Ismaila Funtua; Alhaji Muhammed Abacha and his wife; Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife; former Minister of Works, Mr. Mike Onolemenme; Alhaji Isiaka Rabiu; and former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Idris Kutigi among others.