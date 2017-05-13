Nigeria: Killers of Enugu Deputy Gov's Orderly Arrested

Two suspected killers of the police orderly to the Deputy Governor of Enugu state, Miss Helen Sunday, have been arrested. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu however said he could not confirm the arrest as at press time but promised to get back to Saturday Vanguard on the matter.

The police orderly, Sergeant Helen, was gunned down at 10 pm on Tuesday night at NOWAS area of Enugu metropolis while returning from work on mufti.

Our reliable source said the two suspects arrested were young men who have confessed to the crime.

It was also gathered that the suspects were robbers who had robbed in the area the same evening. They wanted to rob the orderly and when she was said to have put up resistance, she was shot at close range.

A native of Orokama in Benue state, Sergeant Helen was said to be diligent officer. Staff of deputy governor's office refused to comment on her death because of ongoing investigation but another source at the government house confided in Saturday Vanguard that the suspects were arrested Friday afternoon.