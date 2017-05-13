Nigeria: Nollywood Action Flick 'Slow Country' Premieres in Lagos

A new action film, Slow Country, premiered in Lagos last week with industry stakeholders showering praise on the latest effort by Eric Aghimien.

The film, which premiered at Genesis Cimena, Lekki, excited the likes of film producer Lancelot Imasuen who described it as "impressive."

The movie, described as the most believable action movie in Nollywood, follows the story of Kome, a homeless teenage mother, who in a bid to cater for and secure a good life for her son Peter sought refuge in the arms of a drug kingpin Tuvi.

The kingpin ushers her into the world of prostitution and drug trafficking. However, when faced with a serious dilemma and the sudden return of her ex-boyfriend Osas, who desperately wants to win back her heart, having abandoned her for seven years, she gets fed up and attempts to break free. She pleads with her boss to let her quit the underworld but he is not ready to let go of his most trusted cash cow.

The premiere drew some of the industry's biggest names including the likes of BBNaija Bassey Ekpenyong who said, 'The movie is an excellent one; I concentrated fully on watching it that I couldn't even eat my popcorn."

The premiere was also attended by celebrities, filmmakers and top executives like Emem Isong, Linda Ejiofor, Sambasa Nzeribe, Wole Ojo, Kiki Omeili, Olumide Oworu, Richard Brutus, Tonikan, Ademola Adedoyin, Judith Audu, TK Ahmed, Christina Martin, Daniel Oriahi, Nkubi Wazobia and many others.

The action movie stars talented actors like Ivie Okujaiye-Egboh, who played the role of Kome, Sambasa Nzeribe who played Tuvi, the drug kingpin, Tope Tedela as Osas, and Majid Michel as Inspector Dave. Others are Richard Brutus as Brasko, Gina Castel as Ola, Adebayo Thomas as Peter, Victor Eriabie, Imoudu 'DJ Moe' Ayonete, and Shola Thompson-Adewale.

The movie will make its cinema debut on May 19th.