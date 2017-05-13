Nigeria: How APC Dislodged PDP From Power - Oyegun

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, yesterday said the party displaced the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 general elections because of its effective communication system across the states during the campaigns.

Chief Odigie-Oyegun spoke in Abuja in his opening remarks at an external communications workshop for the party's State Publicity Secretaries organized with the support of the International Republican Institute (IRI).

He said the APC was able to sell to Nigerians the change agenda as well as the message of hope and true transformation built on efficient management of government resources.

Chief Oyegun who said the difficult situation in the country had made the job of the party spokesman tough, stressed that the success or failure of the party relied on how well they were able to handle the tasks amid criticisms.

He said: "Now that we are no longer in the opposition but have formed the government at the federal level and in 24 states, there is more work to be done. We need to sell our programmes and vision to our people even with greater vigour. This is the time to prepare for the next election by constantly and effectively communicating the achievements and plans of state governments to the people."

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, in his remarks, said the transition of government in Nigeria had shifted the role of the party's spokesmen, being the current governing party.

He said: "I recall when I got elected, the question I got frequently asked was how I hoped to step into Lai Mohammed's big shoes. My answer was that Lai Mohammed was a great General of our party in the time of war and he did an excellent job, and we would count his victories by the many territories he helped the party to conquer. But I was brought in as a peace time General. My mandate is therefore different. I will probably be judged by how many friends that we are able to make."

Earlier, the IRI Country Director, Mr. Sentell Barnes, noted that the political change witnessed nearly two years ago was made possible by the practical effort at communicating the party manifesto to the public. Barnes said strong party-based communications provided vital avenues for public participation and connecting leaders and elected officials around common programs.