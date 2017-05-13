13 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Alikiba to Launch Clothing Line and Energy Drink

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Josephine Mosongo

Bongo star Alikiba is set to officially launch his clothing line that will entail apparel such as jeans, sunglasses and shoes. The Aje musician will also have an energy drink under his name. According to Tanzanian site Millard Ayo, Alikiba wants to take this project seriously since at first, he was only doing it as a promotion. He will also open a store for his merchandise where his fans can easily access everything.

"AK is an Alikiba brand and I'm so grateful that it has become big enough that people wear it. King Kiba is also my brand and once everything is official, everyone will get the product," he said adding "We have major plans in place which I can't go into right now but presently the jeans, shoes and glasses are ready and will be out soon together with the energy drink."

Kenya

19 Dead, Several Injured in Nakuru Road Crash

Nineteen people have died while several have been injured after bus collided with a truck at Mbaruk along the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.