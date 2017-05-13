Kenya: Samuel Onyango At the Double As Ulinzi Close in On Gor

Samuel Onyango bagged a brace as Ulinzi Stars gunned down Muhoroni Youth 2-1 in an exciting SportPesa Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Saturday.

The win moved Benjamin Nyangweso's charges to within a point of leaders Gor Mahia and second placed Posta Rangers - who have 22 points but are separated by goal difference.

The leading duo however has a chance of getting some breathing space as Gor face Nzoia Sugar away in Mumias while Posta welcome Nakumatt at Afraha on Sunday.

At Afraha, after a series of missed opportunities Samuel Onyango opened the scoring in the 28th minute when heading home Oliver Ruto's cross past Muhoroni goalkeeper Salim Sowedi.

The league top scorer, Stephen Waruru soon after missed a glorious chance to double the soldiers' advantage.

Nyangweso was forced to make a substitute just a minute into the second half after skipper and goalkeeper James Saruni was injured and replaced by Jacktone Odhiambo.

The soldiers then brought in Evans Amwoka and Cylus Shitote for Waruru and Michael Otieno respectively as the hunt for a second goal intensified.

On the opposite side, Muhoroni Youth tactician James Omondi brought in Thomas Venval, Erick Baki and Ambrose Ayoyi for Philip Muchuma, James Ogada and Mohammed Mwachiponi respectively.

Onyango completed his brace in the 65th minute after heading home Daniel Waweru's corner kick.

With the soldiers cruising, Brian Birgen collected an unnecessary red card after hitting Venval his elbow off the ball.

Venval then reduced the arrears for the sugar millers with a last-gasp goal but Ulinzi held on to win.

Omondi said he was pleased with his boys' performance despite the loss.

"I am happy the squad which is 70 per cent new put up a spirited fight," said coach Omondi, before slamming the referee for denying them what appeared to be a spot kick late on.

Coach Nyangweso said that the victory was a morale booster ahead of their next tie against unbeaten Posta Rangers.

"I am happy we won. It is our second win in a row and a morale booster as we face Posta Rangers next week," said coach Nyangweso.