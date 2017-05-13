Uganda: Government Spends Shs470 Million to Treat Mbabazi's Wife

Kampala — Government is footing medical expenses incurred by Ms Jacqueline Mbabazi, the wife of former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, to the tune of Shs471 million.

Details of the expenditure, a copy of which Saturday Monitor has seen, was made through the Ministry of Public Service as indicated in a May 3 letter by Privatisation minister Evelyn Anite to Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

Ms Mbabazi, who was taken seriously ill for most of the three months of campaigns for the February 2016 presidential election, was admitted and received treatment in London, United Kingdom.

Ms Mbabazi was pivotal in drumming up support for her husband's presidential bid for most of 2015. This resulted in her expulsion from the NRM Women's League leadership.

The illness forced Ms Mababazi off the campaign trail in which her husband stood as an Independent candidate after a bitter disagreement on nomination procedures with President Museveni and the NRM party top ranks to which both principles belonged.

Mr Mbabazi's declaration was followed by a strong response from President Museveni who dubbed it "bad conduct and premature" by a confidant. However, Mr Mbabazi's bid won backing from The Democratic Alliance (TDA), a loose convergence of minor opposition political parties.

How it was passed

Ms Mbabazi's medical bills were catered for under the Supplementary Expenditure totalling Shs10.23 billion, which Ms Anite communicated to Ms Kadaga for retrospective approval.

The communication came by through an addendum to a March 3 letter written by Mr Keith Muhakanizi, the Secretary to Treasury.

Mr Muhakanizi wrote to ask for retrospective approval of a Supplementary Expenditure totalling Shs523.9 billion, which is within the 3 per cent of the total approved Budget as required by the Public Finance Management Act (Amended) 2015, beyond which prior approval must be sought from Parliament.

Mr Muhakanizi's letter partly reads: "Shs523.9 billion has been authorised by the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development as supplementary funding under schedule 2 Financial Year 2016-2017," adding that "a Shs212 billion supplementary has been submitted to Parliament for prior approval."

Ms Anite's letter, which acknowledges that of Mr Muhakanizi, adds: "In line with the above submission (Mr Muhakanizi's letter), additional Shs10.233 billion, which is 0.04 per cent of the approved Budget, has been authorised and this increases the total supplementary to 3 per cent of the approved Budget."

"The institutions/votes benefitting from the additional supplementary expenditure include vote 005-Ministry of Public Service, Shs471 million as medical treatment of wife to former prime minister," Ms Anite's letter reads in part.

Public Service State Minister David Karubanga confirmed the payment, tasking Saturday Monitor to "go to the accounting officer if you want all the details."

Sources close to State House intimated to Saturday Monitor that President Museveni convened a meeting attended by ministers David Bahati (Planning) and Ms Anite, together with Mr Muhakanizi.

In the meeting, which was not attended by Finance minister Matia Kasaija, sources say the President personally asked Ms Anite to take charge of the matter, fondly referring to her as "my daughter."

In her letter, Ms Anite signed off as "Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Investment and Privatization), also holding the portfolio of Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development."

Speaking to Saturday Monitor, Ms Mbabazi confirmed the payment, saying it is her entitlement as wife of a former prime minister.

Mr Mababazi served as prime minister from May 24, 2011 to September 19, 2014.

"You know I have been very sick; extremely sick and I am entitled to medical treatment. I think it was during the referrals (that payments were made)," she said.

"I have improved a lot and I continue to go for a routine check-up after [every] six months," Ms Mbabazi told Saturday Monitor, adding "that's all I can say for now."

Account

Anite told Saturday Monitor that the expenses were paid pursuant to the Emoluments of the President, Vice President and Prime Minister Act, 2010.

"You know we enacted a law on the benefits of the previous leaders, so it (payment) was lawful," said Ms Anite, without elaborating further.