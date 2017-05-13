Uganda: No More Boring Questions for Prime Minister, Says Speaker

Parliament — Most Members of Parliament can't simply ask a straight forward question.

One first gives background, gives examples, allows for a point of information from a colleague and a couple of minutes later, a question is put.

For example, an MP asked something like: Long ago, all government schools were roofed with asbestos irons sheets. In fact, when you visit most of them, they are still roofed with asbestos. We all know how cancer is killing Ugandans.

"Mr Speaker, asbestos cause cancer and there is enough literature to prove that. Government has been promising to remove the asbestos on government-aided schools but we have not seen that happen. All we get are promises and empty promises. I want the Rt Honorable Prime Minister to tell this House today if the promise to remove asbestos from schools will be met so that our children are saved from cancer. Mr Prime Minister, what is government's plan?

The concern

There were many such questions and Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah was not particularly impressed.

"Can we sharpen the questions please?" he said with a tinge of frustration. "The question should have been; Asbestos is dangerous. What is government's plan on changing them?"

Earlier, an MP had asked a question about issues in local government management but not even the Prime Minister got what was asked.

Long blurry questions draw blurry responses from the Prime Minister.

Ever since its inception, the Parliament leadership has struggled to make the moment in Parliament as lively and relevant. However, most MPs turn the time into a speech moment.

Last Thursday, only 22 questions were asked in one hour.

That made the speaker to blacklist MPs who can't summaries their questions. They will never ask again until they master the art of questioning.

"I will take note of those members who have not been sharp in their questions and I will not pick them again because instead of taking a short time, you take all the time and deny the other members a chance to ask and they blame me," he warned.

One of those MPs might be Kalungu West representative, Joseph Ssewungu.

He asked, "Moroto Regional Referral Hospital is a newly-refurbished hospital. For the last two months, patients have not been able to access scanning services. Patients are stuck and have no idea what to do next. Why has breakdown in health service delivery become a common occurrence in this term which many of you on that side (NRM) proudly call Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo?"

After giving a long winding chronology of how people in her district get killed by lions and buffalos, Kween Woman MP Lydia Chekwel asked the Prime Minister whether government values human beings.

Then came Bungangaizi East's Onesimus Twinamasiko complaining about how government put fully wired electricity poles in his area but there's no power. He wondered when government plans to switch power on.

The fun in the House was, however, cut short by another winding submission from Kaliro Moman MP Margaret Mbeiza Kisira.

"When the president is on campaigns, he promises so many things. I know he promised us a road and it was constructed and the people are happy. However, he promised us a hospital in Bumanya and the health centre is in a bad condition.

"He also promised to turn a health centre in Nawaikoke into health centre IV. We request the President to fulfill promises for the sake of people of Kaliro to benefit," she said.

This time, fellow MPs were not amused. Murmurs were heard.

"What is your question?" some mildly shouted.

There were some sharp questions too.

"When will a comprehensive strategic plan on food insecurity come?" Bunyole West MP James Waluswaka asked.

"It is true government could have handled this matter better. It is true that there is a mechanism of ministries concerned working closely together. A comprehensive statement will come to this House within the next two weeks," the Prime Minister responded.

Another of such was from Amuru District Woman MP Lucy Akello.

"What progress has been realised in the tractor-for- hire project rolled out to sub counties?"

"Government is committed to modernisation and mechanisation of agriculture and Ministry of Agriculture is responsible and in charge of this programme. I will ask the minister of Agriculture to come and put the information to this House so that the MPs can take it to the wanainchi so that they can own it as their own programme," Dr Rugunda said.

Prime Minister Question Time returns on Thursday next week.