Kuwait government on Friday, this week, donated two Land Cruisers to the government to facilitate the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation officials' movements in Dodoma.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony in Dar es Salaam, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga said the donation is a result of a long friendship between Tanzania and Kuwait. "This is a symbol of our two governments' friendship.

The government of Kuwait has decided to donate the two motor vehicles in their efforts to ensure that our ministry successfully processes its shift to Dodoma," the minister said.

He said that in their effort to support Tanzania, the Embassy of Kuwait has started an initiative of drilling water wells in every school and 27 schools have been lined up in the first phase launched three months ago in Dar es Salaam and Tanga regions.

Dr Mahiga added that the government of Kuwait is in the forefront in supporting the government of Tanzania in various sectors including agriculture, health and education.

For his part, the Kuwait Ambassador in Tanzania, Mr Jassem Alnajem, said that his government is dedicated to assist various projects in future in the sector of health, education, social and infrastructure.

He said that the two vehicles have been provided by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Mr Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.

"In the health sector, Kuwait is planning to donate maternity bags to needy expectant mothers, including the necessary delivery tools in labour and kits for newborns. The project will cost 18 dollars per bag, with a total value of 18,000 dollars (about 37M/-).

These will be provided by Kuwait Red Crescent Society.

He said that Kuwait also is willing to support Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute by providing the equipment needed in operation rooms worth more than 200 thousand dollars (about 460m/-).

Ambassador Alnajem said that the government of Kuwait focuses on the possibility of signing important bilateral agreements such as the prevention of double taxation. The two countries signed the investment promotion agreement some years back.