14 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kuwait Donates Vehicles

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Mohamed Mambo/Daily News
(file photo).
By Fatma Abdu

Kuwait government on Friday, this week, donated two Land Cruisers to the government to facilitate the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation officials' movements in Dodoma.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony in Dar es Salaam, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga said the donation is a result of a long friendship between Tanzania and Kuwait. "This is a symbol of our two governments' friendship.

The government of Kuwait has decided to donate the two motor vehicles in their efforts to ensure that our ministry successfully processes its shift to Dodoma," the minister said.

He said that in their effort to support Tanzania, the Embassy of Kuwait has started an initiative of drilling water wells in every school and 27 schools have been lined up in the first phase launched three months ago in Dar es Salaam and Tanga regions.

Dr Mahiga added that the government of Kuwait is in the forefront in supporting the government of Tanzania in various sectors including agriculture, health and education.

For his part, the Kuwait Ambassador in Tanzania, Mr Jassem Alnajem, said that his government is dedicated to assist various projects in future in the sector of health, education, social and infrastructure.

He said that the two vehicles have been provided by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Mr Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.

"In the health sector, Kuwait is planning to donate maternity bags to needy expectant mothers, including the necessary delivery tools in labour and kits for newborns. The project will cost 18 dollars per bag, with a total value of 18,000 dollars (about 37M/-).

These will be provided by Kuwait Red Crescent Society.

He said that Kuwait also is willing to support Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute by providing the equipment needed in operation rooms worth more than 200 thousand dollars (about 460m/-).

Ambassador Alnajem said that the government of Kuwait focuses on the possibility of signing important bilateral agreements such as the prevention of double taxation. The two countries signed the investment promotion agreement some years back.

Tanzania

Tanzania On High Alert After Ebola Outbreak Declared in DR Congo

The government has called on the people to remain vigilant as reports of ne Ebola outbreak emerged on Friday in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.