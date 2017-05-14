Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Rejoicing. A resident of Namasengere village receives children who were handed over by police to their parents .

Kampala — A new group of women have stormed Nagalama Police Station in Mukono District claiming that police on Thursday handed over their children to strangers.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Emilian Kayima, confirmed the development.

"Claimants are there and many more may come. The truth will be got and told. The interests of children are supreme," Mr Kayima confirmed on a Whatsup group.

Police on Thursday handed over 13 out of 15 children to their mothers who had been arrested over the killing of police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

The children belong to Abdul Rashid Mbaziira, one of the 13 suspects in the murder of Kaweesi and others.

The 15 children were picked up after arresting their father and mothers from their home and taken to an undisclosed location. After initially denying, police later explained that the children were taken because their mothers had also been arrested and they (children) would be better off in the care of police instead of staying at home without any adults.

Journalists gathered in the compound of Naggalama Police Station in Mukono District, could only afford a glimpse of a brief but powerful and telling scene of children running to meet one of Mbaziira's three wives in the open space at the back of the police station.