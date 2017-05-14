Uganda: Education Minister Asks for List of Teachers Who Are Not Promoted

Education Mnister, Ms Janet Museveni has instructed the Uganda National Teacher's Union to generate a list of all qualified teachers who have not been promoted over the years.

This follows a report by the teachers' body that most teachers who completed various further studies have not had a salary increment and the majority of them have never been promoted in their respective schools.

During UNATU's annual stakeholders meeting that was held at the Office of the President on Friday, the secretary general of the union, Mr James Tweheyo raised concern that due to corruption, only a few teachers have been promoted because they have relatives and friends in the Ministry of Education leaving out qualified ones who have no godfathers.

"There are teachers who have the qualifications but they have never been appointed in those big positions. Instead, we are seeing young students we have taught being promoted because they have caretakers in the ministry and this must stop," Mr Tweheyo said.

Ms Museveni admitted that the issue of godfathers who promote only their relatives and friends in her ministry have been witnessed arguing that it is being handled and culprits would be brought to book.

She, however, lamented that she cannot solve the issue of qualified teachers who have not been promoted when she does not have their list.

"How do you expect me to promote teachers who have not been appreciated in their schools they are working from when I do not know them? My ministry is going to ensure that qualified teachers are in the right place," she said.

The First Lady challenged teachers to work towards improving the quality of education in the country rather than concentrating more on demanding salary increment.

She said that just like Uganda, there are many developing countries which do not have resources but they are performing miracles because their citizens are patriotic.

"You have a one life time opportunity to do something about the kind of education in our country. But we are forever worrying about ourselves and salaries. Please change," Ms Museveni said.

The State Minister of Higher Education, Dr John C. Muyingo told head teachers to desist from wasting time in workshops with district education officers during school time arguing that such activities should happen during holidays.