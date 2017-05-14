14 May 2017

Malawi: Mwanza Border Officers Arrest DRC National for Using Fake Documents

Immigration officers at Mwanza border have arrested a Democratic Republic of Congo or DRC national for using fake travel document to enter Malawi.

The Mwanza border spokesperson Assistant Immigration Officer Pasqually Zulu says the 30 year old Dodo Kabasele comes from South Kivu in the DRC but he was trying to enter Malawi using a fake Emergency Certificate indicting that he is Kabasera Banda from Likuni Village, T/A Kawengo in Lilongwe district.

He was travelling by a Marsmerry coach.

"Upon being questioned on the reasons behind coming to Malawi and where he got the document he said he is visiting relatives and Malawian friend in South Africa assisted him to get the document."

Zulu says Kabasele has been detained at Mwanza police station "whilst we are still investigating the reasons of coming to Malawi and the culprits behind the syndicate."

The use of fake emergency certificate by foreign nationals to enter Malawi has been on the rise in recent years.

Zulu says this is a concern "because this may compromise our national security and social economic development."

He however says the immigration officers are on high alert to track down anyone trying to cross the Malawi borders using fake documents.

