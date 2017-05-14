Malawi: Life Changers, First Lady Says Malawi Women Can Make a Difference

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has urged young women as well as girls to make an impact in bringing change to the nation.

Madame Mutharika was speaking during the 2017 impact Women's Conference, at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe on Saturday, organised by Life Changers International Church under the theme 'making the difference'.

The first lady stressed that women need to partake in conveying change to the society.

"We must have courage and determination to influence change in our society and it is only women of faith who can make a positive impact in the nation", she said.

She further encouraged and advised young women to move forward in making an impact to Malawi's economy and not to look down on themselves rather to forge ahead in difficulties times.

"It is us women who make women empowerment a reality, so use your time wisely, do not spend the whole day on social media engaging yourselves in pointless chats, use the social media constructively on things that can develop your life and country ", said Madame Gertrude Mutharika.

Speaking at the same function, Pastor Comfort Adebayo said impact women conference was mainly organised to empower women to make a difference in the nation than to only be a mother and a wife.

She said; "The world is waiting for women, we have been relaxing too much, we take cooking and having children to be our responsibility but we can do more than that".

Pastor Comfort Adebayo concludes by telling the public that they have launched what they call 'Destiny Moulder's Foundation' which aims at empowering girls and women to be able to contribute and bring change to the society.