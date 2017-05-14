Photo: The Guardian

Say no to Xenophobia (file photo).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigeria will deploy "cultural diplomacy" as an effective tool to put an end to the incessant xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The minister said this known in Abuja when he received the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Lulu Mnguni, on a courtesy visit to his office, a statement by his assistant, Segun Adeyemi said.

He also said relevant parastatals, including the National Council for Arts and Culture, the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation and the Nigerian Film Corporation, would soon embark on a series of activities in South Africa to further strengthen the understanding between Nigerians and South Africans.

These activities, Alhaji Mohammed noted, included joint musical concerts, films co-production, visit of popular Nollywood actors and actresses to South Africa as part of an on-going confidence-building trip, exhibitions of Nigerian delicacies to be entitled "A Taste of Nigeria" and a Town Hall Meeting for Nigerians resident in South Africa, with a view to encouraging dialogue on the way forward.

Alhaji Mohammed said if the relations between Nigeria and South Africa are more cordial, it would have a reverberating and positive effect on the whole of Africa.

The South African High Commissioner hailed Nigeria for its invaluable contribution to the liberation of South Africa from Apartheid and it was now committed to reciprocating the gesture.