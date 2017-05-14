14 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Africa: Cultural Diplomacy to End Xenophobia in South Africa - FG

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Say no to Xenophobia (file photo).
By Latifat Opoola

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigeria will deploy "cultural diplomacy" as an effective tool to put an end to the incessant xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The minister said this known in Abuja when he received the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Lulu Mnguni, on a courtesy visit to his office, a statement by his assistant, Segun Adeyemi said.

He also said relevant parastatals, including the National Council for Arts and Culture, the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation and the Nigerian Film Corporation, would soon embark on a series of activities in South Africa to further strengthen the understanding between Nigerians and South Africans.

These activities, Alhaji Mohammed noted, included joint musical concerts, films co-production, visit of popular Nollywood actors and actresses to South Africa as part of an on-going confidence-building trip, exhibitions of Nigerian delicacies to be entitled "A Taste of Nigeria" and a Town Hall Meeting for Nigerians resident in South Africa, with a view to encouraging dialogue on the way forward.

Alhaji Mohammed said if the relations between Nigeria and South Africa are more cordial, it would have a reverberating and positive effect on the whole of Africa.

The South African High Commissioner hailed Nigeria for its invaluable contribution to the liberation of South Africa from Apartheid and it was now committed to reciprocating the gesture.

Africa

Presidents Who Came to Power At 40 and Below

Emmanuel Macron was elected President of France last Sunday in an internationally popular presidential election. It is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.