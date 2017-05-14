Nigeria: Osinbajo Yet to Receive Passed Budget

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, is yet to receive the passed 2017 budget from the National Assembly, Daily Trust has learnt. The legislature had on Thursday passed the 2017 Appropriations Bill, jerking up the estimates from N7.28trillion proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari last December to N7.44trillion.

A source at the Presidency told our correspondent last night that the acting president and other Presidency officials would begin to scrutinise the document as soon as the National Assembly forwarded it. The source, who craved anonymity, was responding to a question on when the acting president was likely to assent to the budget.

"In the Presidency, we have finalised arrangements for a thorough scrutiny of the document. We will do some cross checking to find out whether there are any strange items or infractions. It is after this is done that the issue of signing the budget will come up," he stated.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, yesterday confirmed to our correspondent on the telephone that the legislature was yet transmit the passed budget to Osinbajo.

Enang, who disclosed that the legal department and the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly were working on the document, however, said the legislature had not done anything wrong by having not sent it to the acting president as yet.