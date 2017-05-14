13 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: National Assembly Denies Padding 2017 Budget

By Isiaka Wakili

The National Assembly has stated that the addition of $2 to the $42.5 oil benchmark originally estimated by the executive in the 2017 budget is no padding. The Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, stated this while addressing State House reporters yesterday after observing juma'at prayer at the Presidential Villa mosque.

According to him, the legislature would work with the executive in implementing the 2017 budget which was passed on Thursday. He explained that in the budget, the National Assembly gave priorities to capital projects, including the second Abuja Airport runaway.

Lawan also stated that the N10billion added to National Assembly budget would enable the parliament to function better.

