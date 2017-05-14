Uganda: Police Stop Nambooze Rally Without Teargas

Photo: Gertrude Mutyaba/Daily Monitor

A riot police officer engages Ms Nambooze (L) who later decided not to hold the rally.

Masaka — Police in Masaka District have stopped a planned rally in Nyendo-Masaka by Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament, Ms Betty Nambooze and Masaka Municipality MP, Mr Mathias Mpuuga without using the usual tactics of firing teargas.

The legislators who moved from Masaka Recreation Ground after the opening of Masaza Cup tournament by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, on Saturday were escorted by supporters who sang various DP slogans and songs like "DP Egumire".

After moving around several streets of Masaka town, Ms Nambooze, who is also the DP vice chairperson for Buganda Region and her group, decided to move to Nyendo, a stronghold of the party where they intended to hold a rally.

Police, however, did not fire teargas but instead engaged the politicians who later complied to stop the big procession from reaching the rally venue.

Mr Henry Kintu, the Masaka District Police Commander said he could not allow Ms Nambooze and group to illegally assemble.

"We could not let them to illegally assemble, they were going to bring commotion in the area," Mr Kintu said.

Ms Nambooze, however, said she was convinced to stop her plan because she did not wish to witness possible commotion and violence since the Kabaka was still in Masaka town.

"I know that these people [police] had planned to harm our Kabaka and they thought that I could struggle with them so that they take advantage," Ms Nambooze said.

Ms Nambooze told our reporters that she spent two days in Masaka meeting different party leaders and supporters.

"I pity those who thought that they could stop me from meeting DP leaders, I have been here and I have met with most of the DP leaders," Mr Nambooze said.

Mr Matia Kakooza, the chairperson Kimanya-Kyabakuza Division confirmed attending different meetings with Ms Nambooze where several issues were discussed.

Recently, the Masaka District MP Mary Babirye Kabanda together with Masaka DP members met in Kyabakuza and resolved to invite Ms Nambooze to get her views.

Ms Kabanda said they did not to listen to all party members with pending disciplinary issues.

Ms Kabanda said noted that members resolved to stop involving police and soldiers in resolving internal DP conflicts.

DP is currently entangled in internal bickering with the Nambooze led faction accusing party president, Mr Norbert Mao and vice president Fred Mukasa Mbidde of bringing down the party and associating with the ruling NRM leaders.

The party leadership accuses Ms Nambooze, the vice president Buganda region of disrespecting party leaders and receiving money from unclear sources to disorganise the party.

Recently, the party suspended Ms Nambooze for three months and a committee was set up to investigate her erratic conduct.