South Africa: Child Among 4 Killed in Mpumalanga Head-On Collision

Three adults and a girl believed to be around nine-years-old were killed when two vehicles collided head-on on the N17 in Secunda, Mpumalanga in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

According to ER24, debris was scattered all over the scene of the accident upon the paramedics' arrival.

One of the vehicles - found in the middle of the road - was split in two, while the other was found lying off to the side of the road.

"Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the body of a man lying a short distance away from his wrecked vehicle.

"In the second vehicle, paramedics discovered the bodies of a man, woman and young girl lying trapped," spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

All four were declared dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.

