Nigeria: Why Obasanjo Conceded Chieftaincy Title to Me - Oyo Politician

Former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Layiwola Olakojo and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo..
By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

A former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Layiwola Olakojo, on Saturday said ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo conceded a chieftaincy title to him.

Mr. Olakojo who was on Saturday conferred with the title of Maiyegun of Ibadanland by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Saliu Adetunji, said the former president was originally offered the chieftaincy‎ title but voluntarily recommended it be given to him.

"The Olubadan wanted to give a chieftaincy title to Baba Obasanjo. But Baba said he had got so many chieftaincy titles from across the country. He told Olubadan to give it to me because I have served Ibadanland," he said.

"This was why Baba put in everything. In fact, he ought to have travelled to Italy, but shifted his travel. I feel very happy and fulfilled. It is God's doing and not my making. There is the divine hand of God in the affairs of men," Mr. Olakojo said.

"Now, I should be more loyal to Ibadan people. Secondly, I should be doubly loyal to Obasanjo. I will serve Ibadan more loyally and contribute to its progress as well as the progress of the Olubadan. Within the next two weeks, you will see what I will do in the Olubadan palace," he said.

The former scribe under the Alao Akala administration, who is from Oyo town, said it was a special honour receiving such title from outside his hometown.

Among the dignitaries at the event were Mr. Obasanjo, former Osun Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Lekan Alabi, an Ibadan high chief, and businessman Oyewole Fasawe.

