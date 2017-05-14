Photo: Nyasa Times

Jeffrey says North Malawi should forget having a Head of State.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Grizeder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey has attacked the Karonga central legislature, Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo for denying their offer to join their ruling party and opted for AFORD.

According to Jeffrey, President Peter Mutharika, who is also the DPP leader, asked Mwenifumbo to join the party but he declined.

She said Mwenifumbo made a big mistake to join AFORD because she said the faded party will not be in government "until Jesus comes again."

Speaking on Saturday at a political rally, she said:"He was asked to join the ruling party but he denied unfornately he decided to join AFORD which will never be in government."

She said if Chakufwa Chihana, the founder and leader of AFORD failed to take government how will Mwenifumbo and his team manage to win power.

The DPP Secretary General further told the gathering that people from the north should not dream to produce a ruling President because their population is too small than that of the south and central.

Reacting to the development, Mwenifumbo said he denied the offer so that he should suffer together with Malawians.

He said he is not a selfish or cheap person to sell his dignity and become rich on the expense of Malawians.

"Why should I join DPP when a lot of Malawians are suffering under its leadership? I choose to suffer with my fellow Malawians and see how we can overcome these problems, that is my life," said Mwenifumbo.

Adding that "I am happy to hear that the DPP saying I joined AFORD after I rejected the ruling party".

Executive Director for Karonga Youths for Justice and Development Steven Simsokwe described Jeffrey's remarks that no ruling President will come from the north as an insult to the people in the region.

He said the DPP should not torture people from the northern region because of their population.

Simsokwe therefore asked the DPP Secretary General to apologize the northeners and learn regarding Malawians as one.