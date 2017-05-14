Photo: David Stanley

National Assembly Building (file photo).

Matala — Army Commander General Sá Miranda said on Friday in Matala Municipality, southern Huíla Province, that the stability in the national territory will allow the government to execute socio-economic development programmes for the country.

Speaking during his visit to the Sixth Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) Division, stationed in the region, he instructed permanent readiness of the staff to accomplish the different missions, with a view to maintaining territorial stability, in combination with other branches.

He said it is an obligation of the Armed Forces to fulfil their duty, to ensure the security and the favourable climate for the Angolan Executive to continue working for economic, social stability and improvement of Angolans living conditions.

The high ranking Army officer expressed his satisfaction with the organisational levels of the Sixth Motorized Infantry Division and the positive results achieved within the Army Command.

For two days, the general-officer visited the Huíla Military Zone, with the Command in the Municipality of Matala, 200 kilometres east of the city of Lubango, where he met with the local Command, with the municipal administrator, Miguel Paiva, and visited the region's Military Education Centre.