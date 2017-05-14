14 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Spokesperson George Charamba's Wife Dies

Photo: The Herald
President Robert Mugabe's spokesman, George Charamba.

The wife of presidential spokesman George Charamba has died, the information ministry confirmed Sunday.

Charamba doubles as President Robert Mugabe's spokesman and permanent secretary for the information ministry.

Sources said his wife had been admitted to in intensive care at a private Harare hospital, having been unwell for some time.

The Information Ministry confirmed her passing in a brief statement Sunday.

"Presidential spokesperson and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Cde George Charamba has lost his wife, Mrs Idaishe Olivia Charamba today (Sunday) at West End Clinic.

"Mourners are gathered at no Number 2 Helson Road, Alexander Park in Harare," the ministry said.

