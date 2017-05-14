South Africa: President Zuma to Open Tourism Indaba 2017

Photo: GCIS

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma will on Tuesday officially open the Tourism Indaba 2017 at the Chief Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.

"The Indaba is Africa's top tourism trade show that brings together more than 7 000 delegates that represent the top tourism products in Africa, as well as the world's leading travel buyers and travel and tourism media," the Presidency said on Sunday.

The South African Government has targeted tourism as one of the key sectors to stimulate inclusive economic growth and job creation, in line with the National Development Plan, which is government's blueprint for growth and development aimed at eliminating poverty and reducing inequality in South Africa by 2030.

Government remains committed to creating a fertile environment in which tourism can take root and flourish, as well as investing in tourism.

"An additional R494 million had been allocated by government over the medium term budget expenditure to promote tourism over the next three years.

"This includes an injection of R110 million over three years to help attract more business events and delegates to South Africa, in the form of a Bidding Fund.

"The fund will enable South Africa to bid more aggressively for international association conferences, meetings, incentives and exhibitions," the Presidency said.

Whilst Government has committed to supporting tourism, it will continue to enlist the support of the private sector.

Domestic tourism also remains critical for the South African economy, where each South African has a role to play in contributing to the growth the economy.

According to the Presidency, the Indaba will also boost the efforts to get more South African citizens traveling within the country and will play a major role in bringing about radical economic transformation in South Africa.