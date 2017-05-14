Beijing — Kenya is one step closer to possibly hosting the next World Economic Forum for Africa following a meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and founder Klaus Shwab.
At the meeting, it was agreed that the international organisation for public-private partnership would send a team to inspect Kenya's facilities.
Ethiopia has also made a bid to host the annual continental event with South Africa having hosted the last one at the start of May.
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation being held in Beijing, China.