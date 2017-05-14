Photo: Capital FM

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Prof Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum. Present are CS for Energy and Petroleum Charles Keter, CS Foreign Affairs and International Trade Amina Mohamed, CS Industralization and Enterprise Development Adan Mohamed when they held talks in Beijing.

Beijing — Kenya is one step closer to possibly hosting the next World Economic Forum for Africa following a meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and founder Klaus Shwab.

At the meeting, it was agreed that the international organisation for public-private partnership would send a team to inspect Kenya's facilities.

Ethiopia has also made a bid to host the annual continental event with South Africa having hosted the last one at the start of May.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation being held in Beijing, China.