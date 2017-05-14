14 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Boost for Security As Govt Inks Deal With Chinese Tech Group

Photo: PSCU/Nation Media Group
Pesident Uhuru Kenyatta witnesses the signing of agreement between Huawei Technologies Coompany Ltd and the Government of Kenya, when he visited Huawei Executive Briefing Centre in Beijing, China.
By Pscu

Police in Nakuru, Kisumu and Eldoret are set to be equipped with modern radio communication systems after the Kenyan government signed a deal with Chinese technology group Huawei.

Chinese tech group Huawei Technologies announced the donations at a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta at their headquarters in Beijing on Sunday.

The equipment includes 6 eNodeB Stations, 150 Radio Trunking Terminals and a Radio Trunking System Core Network and Dispatch System.

The President also witnessed the signing of an agreement between Huawei and the Government of Kenya for Huawei to develop a Government Cloud Services Project.

The Government Cloud Services Project entails designing and building Government Cloud infrastructure where all government data and applications will be migrated to. Huawei will also build data exchange and sharing platforms to collaborate government services.

TRAIN YOUTH

The President also witnessed the signing of another agreement where Huawei Technologies has offered to train 30 Kenyan youth in ICT over the next three years.

Huawei has played a big role in modernisation of police surveillance systems in Nairobi and Mombasa and is also a technology partner in the development of the Standard Gauge Railway.

President Kenyatta said Kenya appreciates the role played by the Chinese company in Kenya's development and progress.

"Let us work together and we count on your support as we work on developing our technologies," said the President when he met the CEO of Huawei Technologies,

Earlier in the morning, President Kenyatta attended the grand opening of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation where Chinese President Xi Jinping said China the Belt and Road initiative aims to create a more prosperous world.

