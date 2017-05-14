14 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Troops Arrest Terrorist, Kidnappers

Troops of Forward Operation Base, Fika, on routine patrol earlier Sunday, arrested a suspected fleeing Boko Haram terrorist, named Bala Ibrahim aged 30 years at Fika.

Preliminary investigation shows that the the suspect is an indigene of Bulabulin village, Fika Local Government Area, Yobe State. He is further being interrogated.

Similarly, according to Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Yuga on blocking position have also, following a tip off from well meaning individuals, ambushed and arrested 4 suspected kidnappers at Mundu village.

The suspects, Yahaya Auta, aged 25, Salisu Lawal, aged 20 years , Umar Mohammed, aged 18 years and Samaila Abubakar were found to be in possession of 1 Locally made Six Loader Single Barrel Gun, 1 Empty Cartridge, 2 Machetes, a Knife, 2 Mobile Telephone Handsets, 2 Packets of Tramol Tablets and the sum of Three Hundred and Sixty Naira, while on their way to commit crime. They also currently being further investigated.

