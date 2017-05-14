South Africa: Family Confirms Body Found Is That of Courtney Pieters

The family of three-year-old Courtney Pieters, who went missing 10 days ago, have confirmed a body that had been found was the missing child.

Family spokesperson Celeste Adonis told News24 on Sunday morning that police and community volunteers discovered the body after searching for over a week.

Courtney was reported missing after she disappeared near her home on the morning of May 4.

According to the Pink Ladies organisation, the girl was last seen on the corner of Milky Way and Grand Vue Avenue near her home in the Western Cape suburb of Salberau, wearing a yellow and white top, blue shorts and walking barefoot.

Police said on Saturday that a body was found, but were still confirming whether it was Pieters.

"SAPS crime scene experts and a forensic pathologist were called to the scene. The body has been taken to the mortuary where further tests will be conducted to determine if [it] is that of missing Courtney Pieters of Elsies River," Captain FC van Wyk said.

Source: News24