14 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Issues Ultimatum to NPA On Final Nkandla Prosecution Decision

The Democratic Alliance on Sunday said it wanted a conclusive answer from the NPA as to whether it would prosecute President Jacob Zuma in relation to the Nkandla scandal.

"Last week, I instructed our legal team to engage the NDPP one final time to give them an opportunity to make a decision," DA leader Mmusi Maimane said in a statement.

He said the deadline given to the NPA was Monday, "failing which we will take legal action".

On Sunday, NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku confirmed to News24 that a letter had been received from the DA's lawyers.

"We will respond tomorrow," he said.

In 2014, Maimane laid eight charges against Zuma in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

"For three years, I have been given the runaround," Maimane said.

In May last year, then-police minister Nathi Nhleko said, in a written reply to a parliamentary question, that the NPA was still deciding whether to charge the president.

Earlier this month, Nhleko, now deployed as the minister of public works, replied to a parliamentary question by Maimane, saying that the NPA had declined to prosecute three public works officials.

An inquiry against a contractor was apparently still pending, he said at the time.

Source: News24

