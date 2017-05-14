Lilongwe — Members of Parliament have challenged Government to revisit funding strategies towards the education sector arguing that the current low quality of education standards was retrogressive to development.

The legislators were responding to, before adopting, the report on Parliamentary Committee on Education which pointed out challenges reversing the progress of the education sector.

Among the challenges, the report sighted dilapidated school blocks and teachers' houses, the highly unbalanced teacher to student ratio most teachers of whom are under qualified, teaching and learning materials.

"While we made gains in the enrolment numbers of students, we have lost a lot in the quality of education we give them," decried Chair for the parliamentary Education Committee, Dr. Elias Chakwera.

He added; "We need to seriously rethink the way we fund our education and if we can't do anything else, we must at least make sure our schools have enough teaching and learning materials."

In her contribution, legislator for Mzimba North constituency, Agnes Makonda, explained that though most schools were facing such challenges as under funding, even the little available funds were being mismanaged by the schools' management teams.

She said much as it was not easy for the education sector to catch up with the fast growing population, some progressive ground could still be covered through, among other strategies, strong financial management systems.

Government, through the education ministry, is expected to respond to the report and recommendations with 14 days.