Photo: Derrick Sinjela

An army worm attacks maize crops.

Lilongwe — Malawi Government is said to be set to send a Malawian delegation to Brazil to learn how to deal with army worms.

This was disclosed in Lilongwe during the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the government of Malawi and Brazil.

Both Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Aloysio Nunes Ferreira and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Internal Cooperation of Malawi Francis Kasaila witnessed the signing of the MOU.

According to the two foreign Ministers, the bilateral relations of Malawi and Brazil dates back to independence but the relations were dormant.

Said Kasaila; "His Excellency Prof. Peter Mutharika has been urging us to make bilateral relations to countries which Malawi can benefit from and one such country is Brazil.

"They are experts in agriculture which Malawi can learn from and also deals with army worms which is a problem in Malawi.

"So the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Food Security will soon identify people to go to Brazil to learn on how to deal with these army worms."

According to Kasaila, government also intends to connect the northern region of Malawi with a railway line that will help reduce the number of goods that come to Malawi by road.

On his part the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Brazil Aloysio Nunes Ferreira said Brazil has been supporting Malawi on school feeding program.

"We would like to invest in trade and investment to see more investors from Brazil come to Malawi," said Ferreira.

In the MOU the two governments have agreed to shorten the process of visa for investors, process of visa for diplomatic passport holders as well as spouses for diplomats are free to work in their diplomatic country to contribute to nation development.