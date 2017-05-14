Malawi: Government Promises Vehicles for Police Stations

Lilongwe — Government Friday assured the nation that it would provide vehicles to police stations to tighten security in the country.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Grace Chiuma said government is taking other measures to purchase vehicles for police stations while waiting for the 100 vehicles that were promised by the Chinese government.

"We will make sure that all police stations have vehicles and we want better vehicles because we know that criminals have better ones than those that are used by police officers now," she said.

The minister said government is concerned with the delay in the coming of the 100 vehicles from the Chinese government adding that this is so because they want to finalise some diplomatic relationship.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Francis Kasaila explain that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Malawi and China to provide the country with the vehicles, and asked people in the country to give China time.

Member of Parliament for Machinga East, Abubakar M'baya asked the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security to consider providing a vehicle at Nayuchi Police Station in his constituency to help provide security to people with albinism.

He said police officers fail to reach other areas in time because of mobility and that puts the lives of people in danger.

First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje also commented on the issue saying government has shown its commitment through the two ministers who spoke and advised the Parliamentarians not to labour on the question on bring in the 100 vehicles from China.

"The issue has been addressed and we all know that it is of national importance and issues of security are a concern to everybody," she said.