14 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Soldiers Injured in Al Shabaab Attack in Qoryoley

At least Two Somali government soldiers were reported to have been wounded in Al shabaab attack on SNA bases in the town of Qoryoley, located some 120Km southwest of Mogadishu.

The overnight attack has sparked a fierce clash between the militants and government forces that left at least two soldiers injured, according to residents who spoke to Radio Shabelle.

The fighters belonging to Al shabaab attacked the district from different direction, and targeted Somali military bases and the city's Police station, said the anonymous locals.

The city which fell to Somali and AMISOM forces in mid 2014 has been hit by sporadic attacks by the Al Qaeda-affiliated Al shabaab fighters who want to topple the government.

