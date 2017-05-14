Kamuli — The proposal to make patients pay for medical bills at the refurbished Mulago National Referral Hospital is a death sentence to the majority of poor people in Uganda, according to Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

Ms Kadaga told this reporter in an interview on Saturday that it would be wrong to charge poor tax payers who seek treatment at the medical facility since they are already paying through taxes which are used by the government to repay a loan that was acquired to modernise the facility.

"A government hospital should be a government hospital. To ask ordinary people to pay is irrational," Ms Kadaga said after launching a mosquito nets distribution campaign in 23 districts of Busoga and Bugisu sub region. The exercise is sponsored by different development partners to fight malaria.

The government borrowed $49 million (about Shs130 billion) from the African Development Bank to fully equip architecturally remodel Mulago Hospital to become a first class health facility.

Last week, while appearing before Parliament's Health Committee, the State Minister for Health in Charge of General Duties, Ms Sarah Opendi said the renovated hospital would not offer free services once it is commissioned later this year.

The proposal was later backed by Mulago Hospital Executive Director, Dr Byarugaba Baterana, who, like the Ms Opendi argued that once they charge a fee, proceeds will trickle down to cater for deficiencies in the lower grade medical centres where medical attention is free of charge.

But Ms Kadaga said: "That money which is being used to renovate that hospital was borrowed. Ugandans are going to pay for it. So, if they have paid for the loan to build the hospital, why should they be asked to pay for the services [again]?"

Meanwhile, Ms Kadaga said it's time for Busoga sub region to enact by-laws that would limit sugarcane growing which is greatly responsible for food scarcity and poverty in the region.

"Time has come for it. We have been talking but people need more impulsion from government. If you have one acre of land, you should not grow sugarcane, [because] you will have nowhere to grow food," she said. "And people many times people pledge their land to grow sugarcane not for one [but] but seven years yet they get just Shs500, 000 for over seven years."