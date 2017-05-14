Photo: allafrica.com

CCM's John Magufuli and Chadema's Edward Lowassa.

Dar es Salaam — The State House brushed off former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa's criticism on President John Magufuli's failure to pay last respects to 32 pupils, two teachers and a driver who perished in a road accident in Karatu a week ago.

Presidential Communications director Gerson Msigwa told The Citizen that "the President doesn't conduct his responsibilities to please Lowassa."

Mr Lowassa, who is also a member of the Chadema Central Committee, told reporters here yesterday that Arusha residents were disappointed by the President's failure to pay last respects to 35 victims of the bus crash.

President Magufuli was represented by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan during the event.

Mr Lowassa said the President, was supposed to attend since the accident touched the hearts of many Tanzanians.

He also accused the State House of failing to issue any statement on why the President failed to show up.

"As an Arusha resident and a leader, I'm seriously disappointed. His absence has saddened many people in my home region and the entire country."

Social media has been critical of the President's failure to attend the event.

Meanwhile, Mr Lowassa has condemned Dar es Salaam authorities for banning a meeting on democracy

He said the aim of the meeting was to bring Tanzanians together to discuss challenges facing democracy and the way forward.

"Ours is a democratic society and everyone has the right to express his/her feelings. CCM should know that one day this country will be led by another party and it will be in a position that we are in right now," he noted.