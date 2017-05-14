column

May 6, 2017, is a date that will forever be embedded in the history of our nation. It was the day surreal news spread like bush fire throughout the country and beyond, that a tragic road accident in Karatu, Arusha Region had taken away the lives of 32 school children and their 2 teachers and a driver.

The children of Lucky Vincent Pre and Primary School were in an official trip when the unthinkable tragedy occurred. The social and mainstream media spread the news fast throwing the nation into mourning. United as a nation in grief, we could only turn to God for comfort! Watching the multi-religious ceremony at Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium in Arusha, it was great heartache for the nation.

The larger members of public in some instances freely shed tears. Mothers and fathers of the departed children wailed uncontrollably. Death is such finality and so cruel, especially when it kills such young dreams. The school was one of the best nationally. Parents with children in the school had great expectations about the future of their young ones, to grow up educated and serve the nation in one way or the other.

For the parents, the loss is unfathomable. The cries of the mothers ringing bells in televisions and the social media, was one of the saddest sights in the recent national memory. When such a huge number of children losses lives, it's like cutting some veins that keep the nation going. No wonder the tragic accident was reported by so many news outlets across the globe.

Today is Mothers' Day, and I can imagine the pain of motherhood in the hearts of the parents who lost their children. It's only the supernatural power that can console them. In such grief, the question is always why, which there is no answer. Because mothers are givers of lives, death of a child hits them harder even as much as the male counterpart suffers.

Personally, I would like to dedicate this day to the mothers who lost their children. As they mourn, we must remind them that they are great mothers that they did their best for their children, and that is why they had taken them to school. Those around those parents should stand up with them, and show them love and recognition for being great mothers. Self-blame will not do, for there are things that happen that are beyond our understanding and comprehension.

We hope that the school jointly with other stakeholders will take time not only to comfort all the remaining children of Lucky Vincent School. This should be a great concern for all, as the kids must have been devastated. They can easily wallow in psychologically problems as they try to come to terms with such a huge loss of their fellow pupils.

Considering that the deceased were Standard Seven candidates, who were expected to sit for their national exams in September this year, a lot of attention must be given to the remaining students. It will take time, efforts and counselling for them to be psychologically fit.

Dr Ave Maria Semakafu, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, advised the school to get psychologists who will counsel the remaining students to accept the reality and move on. This should be a must!

Mothers' Day is celebration in honour of the mothers of our families, the motherhood, and the entire influence of mothers in our society. It should be a day for celebration but for today, let us just remember the crying mothers by praying for them so that God console and give them the strength to accept the situation and move on, as well as for their little angels to rest in eternal peace.

Saumu Jumanne is an assistant lecturer, Dar es Salaam University College of Education (DUCE).