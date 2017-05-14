Ethiopia: Impacts of Ethiopia's Deep Renewal

editorial

Ethiopia had been one among the poor performing economies before two decades due to the dictatorial regimes and continued internal conflicts as well as external invasions. Now the state is exercising a democratic system and the world is witnessing that it has become one of the fastest growing economies around the globe. Construction, agriculture, investment, and trade are among the key sectors showing progress over the past two decades and plus years.

Despite the concerted developmental thrust, the nation is still facing threats like rent-seeking and corruption. Wrong perception about leadership doesn't come as a surprise. When people hold power, they often tend to think that they are the select few and tend to use public and government property for their own interests. But leadership is selflessly and responsibly serving others.

Rent-seeking mind set and corruption are the outcomes of this wrong perception. Corruption which is a threat and challenge to the expected justice, freedom and fair distribution of wealth will be a dream if things go as usual. The public is demanding justice and punitive measures against those who violet the rule of law and abuse power.

Condoning the matter is similar to becoming part of the problem. It is a step against the democratization process and the aspired for fast and sustainable development. Due to public grievances, dissatisfaction and complaints, the government and people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia have undertaken reform activities to ensure good governance in the country. They are still under deep renewal process. Some say that the process has alerted things and showed positive progress while others take it with a grain of salt.. Meanwhile the deep reform, as a continuous process, still requires the massive participation of the public.

However, some people tend to belittle the reality and react skeptically towards the outcomes of the movement. One outcome of the reform is citizens' forthcoming bent to exercise their constitutional rights without any interference. They have began to express their dissatisfaction in overall public services and other administrative issues.

It is clear that the main reason which led to the launching of the deep reform is good governance problem that prevailed in public service institutions across the nation. The government's decision to carry out the deep reform process to address this public dissatisfaction demonstrates its commitment for transparency and accountability.

The government's responsibility is not limited to properly respond to the democratic quests of the public, but also to mobilizing them in developmental activities and addressing problems that challenge the nation's democratic process.

The performance and commitment of senior and middle level leaders in different political positions have been evaluated through the reform process. Apart from those who went through administrative and political measures, legal cases have been opened against leaders who have allegedly perpetrated grave malpractice. Further investigations are still going on against many government officials. These administrative and legal measures will continue in the future.

In the 15 years development and democratization process and move of the government, the nation has overlooked areas that needs reform, future consideration and attention. The reform has been an opportunity to identify the major bottlenecks to the ongoing development so that to take strategic measures in the future.

The nation has come up with commendable achievements out of the deep renewal. In the 15 years fast development move have been registered in the nation. Subsequent challenges that came in from the social, economic and political sector has helped in creating a demanding society. And through the deep renewal, measures are being taken against rent-seeking and incompetence.

The government is also working strenuously to deliver appropriate and timely response to the people's quest for a better democracy and development as these two issues were the key driving factors behind the turmoil that somehow rocked some parts of the nation recently.

Nevertheless, the public should continue to stand on the front line in the ongoing deep reform process. And it is obvious that the measures taken and the subsequent results mentioned above are few of the instances that could be mentioned to show that the reform is playing a meaningful role not only in settling the immediate causes but also to reinforce the overall process of building democratic system and accountability in the country.

However, there are still ambiguities or doubt by some people that there will not come any change out of the process. Therefore, it should be understood that the deep renewal process is bringing change as it is seen that the culprits are held accountable. Therefore, the process should be looked and measured through concrete evidences.

Among the activities done after the reform, senior government officials from various administrative levels are taking training that fill their gaps observed in the evaluation process. This will enable them to quickly respond to the leadership demands of the public at the moment.

But it is a good point to consider that there should be a committed action more than speaking golden words and promises to curb the situation. Reversing the consequences of maladministration, corruption and rent-seeking with right actions is the best move. One thing not often well understood is that dialogue and argumentation enable ideas to come to the surface and play part in building the nation. Hence there is still a long way to go to realize the goals of the deep renewal.