14 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Africa: Hailemariam Congratulates New French President

Photo: Al Jezeera/YouTube
French president-elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn congratulated Emmanuel Macron on being elected the 25th President of France.

The prime minister also wished the new president a fruitful and successful term.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the premier expressed his belief that the historical relations of the two countries would reach a new height during Macron's administration.

He further said that the existing people-to-people and economic ties between Ethiopia and France would also be reinvigorated.

The two countries have been working in partnership for many years to combat terrorism.

In this regard, the collaboration of Ethiopia and France has brought peace and stability in the turbulent Horn region.

Currently, the diplomatic and political relations between the two countries which spanned over a century is expanding in spheres of trade and investment.

Emmanuel Macron, who become the youngest President in French history, won the 2017 presidential election against Marine Le Pen. Macron served as France's Minister of Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs from 2014-2016.

