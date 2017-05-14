14 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Southern Africa: Ethiopian Set to Expand Feeder Hub Network in Central, Southern Africa

Photo: The Ethiopian
Ethiopian Airlines.

Ethiopian Airlines is considering entering the markets of both Botswana, in Southern Africa, as well as Chad, in Central Africa, as a means of expanding its growing continental feeder hub network.

Ethiopian CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said: "We also want to build another hub for Central Africa. We are looking at all of these companies to see if any of them could play a role to that effect. Or, on the contrary, they may be complementary. We have a hub in Malawi for Southern Africa with Malawian Airlines, in which we hold 49 percent ."

Aside from Southern Africa, Ethiopian Airlines is also a technical partner to ASKY Airlines whose Lomé hub offers extensive coverage of Western and Central Africa.

Tewolde also confirmed previous reports to the effect that Ethiopian has been approached by the Nigerian government over their proposed new national carrier project, according to African Aerospace.

Africa

