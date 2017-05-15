Photo: DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto addressing a rally in Kimilili, Bungoma County, on May 14, 2017.

The Jubilee government has hit out at the opposition for their criticism over the high cost of living.

The Deputy President William Ruto said the National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders had no agenda for the country but were busy propagating lies instead of selling their manifestos.

Speaking at Amtalla Stadium in Kimilili Town, Bungoma County, on Sunday after issuing certificates to the party's nominees for the August 8 General Election, Mr Ruto called on Kenyans to elect Jubilee leaders, saying they had a proper agenda and strategies for Kenyans.

"The opposition outfit Nasa leaders are happy when Kenyans are suffering in order for them to pick issues to hit the government with," said Mr Ruto. "What is happening is because of bad weather.

SKYROCKETING PRICES

"Last year, farmers didn't harvest enough maize. This has led to the skyrocketing prices of basic goods. But we are on top of things."

He said that fast arrival of the cargo ship carrying 300,000 sacks imported maize from Mexico should not raise an alarm as the government was proactive in alleviating Kenya's pain.

"The Opposition leaders are questioning why a ship with maize arrived earlier than expected," said Mr Ruto. "They want the food to delay so that Kenyans can continue suffering.

"Ours is to ensure that Kenyans get food on time. We won't be perturbed by their noise. Ours is to ensure that Kenyans no longer continue to suffer."

IMPORTATION OF MAIZE

The DP said importation of maize was not unique to the Jubilee administration as past regimes did the same to cushion Kenyans from hunger.

Mr Ruto added that, over the recent years, Kenya has faced prolonged dry spells that necessitated importation of maize.

He cited 2008, 2009 and 2011 as years when the government imported maize to curb food shortage.

"We are importing enough maize and sugar," said Mr Ruto. "In one week, we will be having these commodities, which will eventually save Kenyans.

"We don't want foreign maize and sugar to flood this country so that our farmers can later suffer but just to ensure that we save Kenyans during the few months."

HIGHEST HARVEST

Mr Ruto added that the Jubilee administration was committed to ensuring to the growth of the agricultural sector as it is the backbone of the economy.

He said in 2015 Kenya had the highest maize harvest since Independence, recording 42.5 million bags of maize, and attributed that to giving more focus to the sector.

The DP reiterated that the Jubilee government will scrap all the fees in secondary school from Form One to Four starting next year.

"We want our children to learn," said Mr Ruto. "We will not experience any more dropouts in our schools.

"We want to see an educated society. Lack of money will no longer be a hindrance to proper education."

DONT GAMBLE

Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa asked Bungoma County residents to vote in the Jubilee leaders, whom he said are committed to ensure that Kenyans live a better life.

"Don't listen to the Opposition; they will mislead you," said Mr Wamalwa. "Trust in the government of the day, which is Jubilee. Don't gamble."

Governor Ken Lusaka called on Bungoma residents to re-elect him so that he can finish the projects he started.

"The Opposition should not capitalise on the small problems as their agenda projects," said Mr Lusaka.

Also present were Members of Parliament Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) and John Waluke (Sirisia), as well as Woman Representatives Reginalda Wanyonyi (Bungoma), Janet Nangabo (Trans Nzoia) and Rachel Shebesh (Nairobi).