Uganda: Why KCCA Sponsors' Logos Were Covered

Kampala — KCCA chairman Julius Kabugo has admitted that plastering their kit sponsorship logos in their Caf Confederation Cup group stage bow was the club's mistake.

The Ugandan champions were forced to cover their advertisers' logos for their 3-0 loss by Morocco's FUS Rabat on Saturday night/Sunday morning due to competition rules on equipment.

Article 34 of the 52-page Caf equipment regulations on kit advertising says "starting from the group stage, a club may advertise for one single sponsor on the shirt of the playing attire."

KCCA had Star Times on the front, Prime Media at the back and Britam on the left sleeve. Kabugo admits that they were fully aware of this.

"We had planned to change our playing kit for group games but unfortunately the delivery was made two hours later after the last travelling contingent had left the country (last Thursday)," Kabugo told Daily Monitor yesterday.

While KCCA got away with it during the qualifying rounds of the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup, these Caf kit regulations only apply for the group stage.

Fufa publicist Ahmed Hussein, currently in Gabon for the Caf U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, offered his counsel on the matter. "CAF marketing would not let them (KCCA) put on shirts with 'exaggerated' logos," Hussein wrote.

Rules and regulations

Article 36 adds "The total area used for sponsor advertising on the shirt of the playing attire must not exceed 200 cm^2."

"The sponsor advertising surface will be calculated as several individual geometric forms when the distance between the various elements does not exceed 5 cm," Caf states in Article 70. "We were forced to use the one we used at the qualifying stage! We were supposed to have adjusted the dimensions and a few other adjustments. We shall put that right in the next fixture," Kabugo explained.

Hussein gave an insight on the procedure that precedes games at this level where KCCA is only appearing for the first time.

"Before any match, CAF marketing comes to team's hotel and checks all team kits, gloves, socks, shoes, jackets, bags, bibs, any material u may use on match day," he said.

"They (KCCA for instance) are also supposed to send to CAF a list of club sponsors and partners," the former radio journalist and newspaper columnist added.