Tanzania: Buyers Cheat Farmers On Weight

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has instructed the Weights and Measures Agency (WMA) Director to make adjustments on scales in all cashew nut warehouses to avoid weight variations on the delivery of the cash crop from Agricultural Marketing Co-operative Societies (AMCOS).

He said it was high time for the agency to suggest a variety of scales used in measuring cashews to curb disloyal acts. Mr Majaliwa issued the directives in Dodoma yesterday during the opening of the annual general meeting of cashew industry stakeholders.

"There is something fishy going on.

Every cashew consignment brought at the main warehouse - as you can find - is a hundred to a thousand kilogrammes lighter. It is impossible that 10 tonnes of cashew in your weight reads eight tonnes," he noted.

He added, "Your scales do not appear to read 12 tonnes higher than the actual weight. Make sure you work on this matter once and for all.

We cannot tolerate this theft anymore." The premier further said that the government has continued to strengthen and improve the warehouse receipt procedures. He added that in the agricultural sector they want to ensure that farming becomes an important part of strengthening the economy, increasing income to farmers and stimulating industrial growth and to create more jobs.

The report of the Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Charles Tizeba, released by the Central Bank of Tanzania (BoT) in February, this year, revealed that cashew nut is one of the leading cash crops that earn the country foreign currency.

"Cashew nut is one of the main cash crops in the country and regions like Dodoma, Morogoro, Iringa, Njombe and Mbeya have commenced cultivating it, thus increasing the number of the crop's major producing regions reaching 11 or 40 districts, " he said.

Dr Tizeba urged the Cashew nut Board of Tanzania (CBT) to ensure they become vigilant on the quality of imported pesticides by making sure they use local experts to inspect it before it reaches farmers.

He said that this year's season the government will give out sulphur powder free of charge to farmers for cashew crop sprays. Sulphur powder is preferred among other chemicals because it is effective, locally available and has a relatively low toxicity.