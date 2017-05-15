Tanzania: Fake Clothes to Be Flushed Out

The government plans to carry out an inspection in clothing and textile manufacturing areas in order to curb the importation of counterfeit and substandard clothes in the country.

Industrial, Trade and Investment Minister Charles Mwijage said yesterday in Dar es Salaam that the exercise would be instituted starting July,this year.

"The aim of the exercise is to ensure we (government) set stringent measures to curb the influx of substandard clothing and textile products that are dominating the local market, " he said.

Mr Mwijage was speaking when opening the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of members of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) Dar es Salaam Region.

According to the minister, the inspection exercise will also help expose and curb products that fail to meet verification standards and be denied entry into the country.

"The inspection will help drive the development of our manufacturing industries and promote fair competition in the market, " he said.

In another development, the minister called on the business people and the entrepreneurs in the country to develop habits of paying taxes willfully in order to attract more investors into the country.

Mr Mwijage said it was hard to lure investors into investing in the country where citizens or local business people do not pay taxes.

On the other hand, the Chairman of the TCCIA Dar es Salaam Region, Mr Francis Kwalo, asked the government to ensure earlier payments to business people providing services to government institutions.

He said most businesses people's payments are being delayed in services provided to the government and thus making it difficult for the business people to develop their services including paying taxes.