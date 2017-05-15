Rwanda: Rayon Sports Versus Mukura Game Moved to Wednesday

The re-arranged Azam Rwanda Premier League match between Rayon Sports and Mukura Victory Sports will be played Wednesday at Stade de Kigali, according to the Rwandan football ruling body, FERWAFA.

It took hours-long discussions between four parties, FERWAFA, Rayon Sports, Mukura and league sponsors, Azam Rwanda, to agree on the new date.

A meeting held on Friday, led by FERWAFA vice president Vedaste Kayiranga, agreed to have the match played on Wednesday.

"It took us some hours to take the decision and we believe that no one will be complaining. We made a good decision for everyone," said Kayiranga.

FERWAFA put the game on hold following Rayon Sports' engagement in CAF Confederation Cup competition in April.

Kayiranga added that, "We don't want to postpone games as we want to finish the season on time so we have brought some games in middle of week and it will be suitable for the teams."

Wednesday

Rayon Sports vs Mukura

Thursday

AS Kigali vs APR FC

Friday

Marines vs Etincelles

Sunrise FC vs Police FC

Kirehe FC vs Bugesera

Musanze vs Amagaju

Saturday

Espoir vs SC Kiyovu

Pepiniere vs Rayon Sports

Mukura vs Gicumbi FC