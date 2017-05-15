14 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rayon Sports Versus Mukura Game Moved to Wednesday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

The re-arranged Azam Rwanda Premier League match between Rayon Sports and Mukura Victory Sports will be played Wednesday at Stade de Kigali, according to the Rwandan football ruling body, FERWAFA.

It took hours-long discussions between four parties, FERWAFA, Rayon Sports, Mukura and league sponsors, Azam Rwanda, to agree on the new date.

A meeting held on Friday, led by FERWAFA vice president Vedaste Kayiranga, agreed to have the match played on Wednesday.

"It took us some hours to take the decision and we believe that no one will be complaining. We made a good decision for everyone," said Kayiranga.

FERWAFA put the game on hold following Rayon Sports' engagement in CAF Confederation Cup competition in April.

Kayiranga added that, "We don't want to postpone games as we want to finish the season on time so we have brought some games in middle of week and it will be suitable for the teams."

Wednesday

Rayon Sports vs Mukura

Thursday

AS Kigali vs APR FC

Friday

Marines vs Etincelles

Sunrise FC vs Police FC

Kirehe FC vs Bugesera

Musanze vs Amagaju

Saturday

Espoir vs SC Kiyovu

Pepiniere vs Rayon Sports

Mukura vs Gicumbi FC

Rwanda

Govt Calls for Study on Whether Kivu Gas Can Be Used for Cooking

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on National Budget and Patrimony has tasked the Ministry of Infrastructure… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.