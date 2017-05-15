Rwanda: AS Kigali, Mukura Clash to Be Played Under Floodlights

Peace Cup round of 16 second return leg match between AS Kigali and Mukura VS will be played under floodlights on Sunday, at Stade de Kigali.

Meanwhile, the second leg clash between holders Rayon Sports and Musanze FC, which, had initially been scheduled for Saturday, was postponed to Sunday and moved to Amahoro National Stadium, from Kicukiro Stadium.

The AS Kigali and Mukura Victory Sports game was initially set to be played on Monday because of the unavailability of Stade de Kigali on Sunday afternoon.

The game had to be rescheduled on the same venue on Saturday, but the timing was unfavourable to Mukura, hence the decision to put it on Sunday night.

Eric Nshimiyimana's AS Kigali, the Cup winners in 2013, won 2-0 in the first leg and will be hoping to complete the job infront of their fans, while Rayon Sports hold a 2-1 advantage against Musanze FC from the first leg.

The last 16 round winners over the two legs will advance to the quarter-finals, which will also be played over two legs in June.

All semi-final matches will be staged in June while the final has been set on its traditional date on July 4, which coincides with the Liberation Day.

Sunday

Last 16: Second leg

Rayon Sports vs Musanze FC (2-1) 3:30pm

Espoir FC vs Etincelles (1-1)

AS Kigali vs Mukura (2-0) 8pm