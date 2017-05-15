Kenya: 19 Dead, Several Injured in Kenya Road Crash

Nineteen people have died while several have been injured after bus collided with a truck at Mbaruk along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway, Nakuru police commander Hassan Barua says.

The bus, belonging to Highway Sacco, was headed to Busia in western Kenya from Nairobi when the crash happened just after 2am.

Mr Barua said the driver of the bus was overtaking a truck when he crashed into an oncoming truck.

The driver escaped after the crash, police said.

Fourteen people were admitted to St Mary's Hospital in Nakuru, Shadrack Musau, the nurse in charge said.