13 May 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: 19 Dead, Several Injured in Kenya Road Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Openda

Nineteen people have died while several have been injured after bus collided with a truck at Mbaruk along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway, Nakuru police commander Hassan Barua says.

The bus, belonging to Highway Sacco, was headed to Busia in western Kenya from Nairobi when the crash happened just after 2am.

Mr Barua said the driver of the bus was overtaking a truck when he crashed into an oncoming truck.

The driver escaped after the crash, police said.

Fourteen people were admitted to St Mary's Hospital in Nakuru, Shadrack Musau, the nurse in charge said.

Kenya

Teachers To Get Pay Rise in July

Teachers' salary increase will be implemented starting July, their employer has said. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.